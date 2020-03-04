Tonight you can shop Kacey Musgraves closet!

partnered with resale Instagram account Stage to Closet to sell pieces from her personal and onstage wardrobe, proceeds will help benefit Tennessee urban forest preservation.
I’m having a MAJOR CLOSET SALE TONIGHT @stagetocloset 💜 Sooo many of my everyday clothes, shoes, accessories, and performance looks you’ve seen (like this vintage 2 piece set I’m wearing here) are up for grabs and proceeds will help benefit Tennessee urban forest preservation. As Nashville grows, all the animal homes and woodlands keep getting cut away and I want to help preserve that beauty (and clean air!) in my own community. Head to @stagetocloset for all the deets! THANKS!
A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on Mar 2, 2020 at 1:41pm PST
