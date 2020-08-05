Toni Braxton shares new music video for her single, “Dance”

Courtesy Photo
Grammy-winning superstar Toni Braxton has released a music video for her latest single, “Dance“.
The video captures the song’s high energy as Toni exudes confidence, flexing with her soulful vocals and sultry choreography. The video was directed by Mike Ho, who has also directed videos for Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez and Mary J. Blige.
The disco-ready banger hails from Toni’s forthcoming 10th studio album, Spell My Name, on her new label of Island Records. The album will also feature her single, “Do It,” which peaked at #24 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B Songs chart and was later remixed by the legendary Missy Elliot.
Spell My Name follows Toni’s 2018 multi-Grammy-nominated album Sex & Cigarettes, featuring hit single “Long As I Live,” which peaked at #1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B chart.
Spell My Name arrives on August 28th and is available for pre-order now.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.