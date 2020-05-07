Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” wins 2019 International Songwriting Competition
Courtesy of Elektra RecordTones and I‘s breakout hit, “Dance Monkey,” has been named the winner of the 2019 International Songwriting Competition.
“Dance Monkey” was chosen as the Grand Prize winner by a panel of artists and industry executives, including Coldplay, Heart‘s Nancy Wilson, Tom Waits and pop star Dua Lipa. The title comes with $25,000 in cash, plus $45,000 in additional prizes.
“This song has taken the world by storm, and it is undeniable that it has propelled Tones and I to massive superstardom,” says ISC Founder and Director, Candace Avery. “Prior to ‘Dance Monkey,’ Tones And I was an indie artist struggling to get her voice heard. This is such a great example of how just the right song can change an artist’s life and should inspire up-and-coming songwriters to keep on following their dream.”
The International Songwriting Competition, which launched in 2002, is open to both amateur and professional songwriters. It aims to provide songwriters with the opportunity to have their songs heard in a professional, international setting. Previous winners include Bastille, Gotye and Vance Joy.
“Dance Monkey” appears on Tones and I’s 2019 debut EP, The Kids Are Coming. The Australian artist has since released a pair of new songs, “Bad Child” and “Can’t Be Happy All the Time.”
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.