Tones and I shares new “Ur So F***ing Cool” remix
Credit: Giulia McGauranTones and I has released a new remix of her single “Ur So F***ing Cool,” recorded in collaboration with producer and musician blackbear.
“This is my first official remix,” Tones and I says of the track, which you can download now via digital outlets. “I’m so pumped to have collaborated with an artist like blackbear who I have so much love and respect for!”
“Finally Tones and I let me have a crack at this one,” blackbear adds. “I first heard it live in Los Angeles and the energy was so chaotic, all of us hearing a song about how fake we are. I f***ing loved it and asked her after the show if I could do something.”
The original “Ur So F***ing Cool” dropped in May, following the premiere of the singles “Bad Child” and “Can’t Be Happy All the Time” in March. Tones and I released her debut EP The Kids Are Coming, featuring the hit single “Dance Monkey,” in August 2019.
Meanwhile, you can also hear “blackbear” on All Time Low‘s hit single “Monsters” and the Machine Gun Kelly tune “My Ex’s Best Friend.”
By Josh Johnson
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)