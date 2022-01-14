Tomorrow Is “Use Your Gift Card Day”

You know how people say they have money “burning a hole in their pocket”? Well, with gift cards it can be a slow burn . . . and the next thing you know, you’re looking through a drawer and see gift cards from a while ago.
Tomorrow is National Use Your Gift Card Day!
In a survey last year, 51% of people said they have unused gift cards, and the average person was sitting on $116. But that was in July. The holiday season has just passed, so you might have a lot more than that.
This “holiday” is mostly just a reminder . . . you don’t “get” anything for using your gift card tomorrow. Just be sure to use it before you lose it.
Some tips include: Carrying your gift cards with you, in your wallet or in your vehicle . . . keeping a list in your wallet of your credits at various businesses . . . try to zero out the card if possible, or write the remaining balance on the card.
Some gift cards can be added to your mobile wallet . . . and even better, some websites like Amazon.com will allow you to add your gift balance directly to your account, even if you’re not ready to make a purchase.