Tommy Lee premieres his remix of “Tommy Lee”
At long last, the world finally has Tommy Lee‘s remix of “Tommy Lee.”
Back in June, Tyla Yaweh and Post Malone teamed up for a song named after the Mötley Crüe drummer. Some initial reports claimed that Lee was also playing drums on “Tommy Lee,” but he later clarified that, while he’s not on the original recording, he was working on a remix of the tune.
Now that remix is here, and adds a bit of a hard-rock edge to the track, thanks to a chugging guitar riff and Lee’s renowned drumming capabilities. You can download it now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.
“I was humbled that Tyla and Post chose to name a song after me,” Lee says. “I couldn’t wait to get my hands on it with them and give it my spin. We had a blast! They are the new rockstars! I love them both!”
Lee, meanwhile, is planning to release a new solo album called Andro on October 16. He was also supposed to be on the road with Mötley Crüe on their giant stadium reunion tour, but the outing’s been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Josh Johnson
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)