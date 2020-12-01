Tommy Lee launches signature cowbell with Latin Percussion
Credit: Myriam SantosThe prescription for 2020 probably calls for a lot more than just cowbell, but just in case, Tommy Lee is here to help.
The Mötley Crüe drummer has teamed up with the company Latin Percussion to launch his own signature cowbell.
The Tommy Lee Rockstar Ridge Rider Cowbell is described as “supremely durable and tour-ready…big and full, with just the right amount of volume and attack for any fist-in-the-air rock anthem.”
“This is, by far, the most bada**-sounding cowbell on the planet,” Lee proclaims.
You can order your own now via LPMusic.com.
Lee just released a new solo album called Andro in October. Mötley, meanwhile, was set to launch a reunion tour this past summer, but the outing’s been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Video contains censored and uncensored profanity.)
By Josh Johnson
