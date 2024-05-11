Tom Selleck Gave ‘Magnum P.I’ Crew Bonuses

These days, you know him from countless (it seems LOL) seasons of “Blue Bloods,” on TV. But the man who portrays the patriarchal lead role actually does try to take care of the folks who feel like family.

In his memoir, Tom Selleck shared that he gave his “Magnum P.I.” cast bonuses, after he tricked Universal into giving him a bonus.

Selleck explained, “They responded that they could not under any circumstances talk about crew bonuses, that it would set a dangerous precedent.” What if everybody started asking for bonuses? No matter the show was such a huge success, with locations in California and Hawaii to manage.

Selleck said that this “pissed him off.” So, he called on execs to issue thousand-dollar checks, to every regular member of the company, with his bonus money. He added, “When the checks came out, I got a picture from our L.A. crew, standing on a bleacher, with big smiles on their faces. The caption below read, ‘Thanks, Tom. What a ‘grand’ gesture.’ That made me happy.”

What is the largest bonus you’ve ever received, if ever?