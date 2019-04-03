Tom Petty’s Widow and Daughters Locked in Legal Battle Over Trust
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 3, 2019 @ 7:23 AM
NEWPORT, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 22: Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers performs on the main stage on day 2 of The Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park on June 22, 2012 in Newport, Isle of Wight. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

Things are getting pretty messy between Tom Petty’s widow and his daughters, Adria Petty and Annakim Violette (formally Petty) are not seeing eye to eye with Dana Petty.
Dana filed a petition in Los Angeles alleging that Adria and Annakim have made it hard for her to manage the estate, she’s also asking that decisions being made should be agreed upon by all parties.
Dana also says that Adria’s “erratic behavior” held up the release of Petty’s Greatest Hits release and the 25th anniversary of re-release of Wallflowers.
A petition was also filed by Adria alleging that Dana was keeping her and Annakim from being involved in decisions concerning Petty’s estate and not putting Petty’s “artistic properties” into an LLC as the will states.

Here’s the complete story from Billboard.

 

