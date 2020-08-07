Tom Morello shares new solo song, “You Belong to Me”
Trixie Textor/Getty ImagesTom Morello has shared a new song called “You Belong to Me.”
The Rage Against the Machine guitarist originally wrote the track for his acoustic-based solo project, The Nightwatchmen. You can download it now via Bandcamp.
“You Belong to Me” is accompanied by a video directed by Morello, which reflects the songs lyrics detailing Nat Turner‘s Rebellion.
“Our present is tethered to our past,” Morello says of “You Belong to Me.” “The overseer’s whip and noose of history are today echoed in the policeman’s baton and pistol. I had a very clear idea I wanted to express with the song & the video and that is: Sometimes, enough is enough.”
“You Belong to Me” follows Morello’s song “Stand Up,” which was recorded in collaboration Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, musician and activist Shea Diamond, and producer The Bloody Beetroots.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.