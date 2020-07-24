Tom Morello featured on upcoming Ziggy Marley album, More Family Time
Tuff Gong WorldwideTom Morello will guest on a song off reggae artist Ziggy Marley‘s upcoming new album, More Family Time.
The Rage Against the Machine shredder lends his chops to a track called “Move Your Body,” which will also feature Busta Rhymes and Ziggy’s young son, Isaiah Marley.
Other guests contributing to More Family Time include Ben Harper, Alanis Morissette, Sheryl Crow and Lisa Loeb. The record will arrive on September 18.
Morello, meanwhile, recently collaborated with Imagine Dragons‘ Dan Reynolds, musician and activist Shea Diamond, and producer The Bloody Beetroots on the song “Stand Up.”
By Josh Johnson
