Tom Morello announces new EP, featuring Slash collaboration & Eddie Van Halen tribute

Oct 28, 2020 @ 4:35pm

Barry Brecheisen/WireImageRage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello has announced a new solo EP, titled Comandante.

The five-track collection includes a collaboration with Slash titled “Interstate 80,” as well as a track called “Secretariat,” which is dedicated to the late Eddie Van Halen.

Additionally, the EP’s opener is titled “Voodoo Child,” which we’re guessing is a cover of Jimi Hendrix‘s iconic “Voodoo Child (Slight Return),” though Morello didn’t specify it as such. Just in case it is, you’d better start preparing your speakers now.

Comandante is due out this Friday, October 30. It follows Morello’s 2018 solo debut album The Atlas Underground, which features guest spots from Portugal. the Man, Rise Against‘s Tim McIlrath, Gary Clark Jr., K.Flay and Mumford & SonsMarcus Mumford.

Here’s the Comandante track list:

“Voodoo Child”
“Interstate 80” feat. Slash
“Secretariat”
“Suburban Guerrilla”
“Cato Stedman & Neptune Frost”

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

