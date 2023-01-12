98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tom Hanks Introduces ‘Diet Cokagne’

January 12, 2023 12:31PM CST
Tom Hanks has created what Stephen Colbert calls a “shamefully good” cocktail for those who are not participating in Dry January…  or maybe just wetting it a little.

The actor showed off his new creation while appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday.

He says he and his wife, Rita Wilson, recently ordered a celebratory bottle of Champagne at Café Carlyle in New York City.  He explained, “I’m not a big drinker.  So I usually have a Diet Coke because if you didn’t have a long enough disco nap, you’re going to fall asleep at 11:45.”

Hanks says the staff poured the Champagne into the flutes as if it was “the last episode of ‘The Bachelor,'” which inspired him to request a shot of bubbly in his Diet Coke.

Hanks claims the drink was delicious – and insisted that Colbert sample it.  Colbert did and admitted, “It’s really good.  It’s strangely, strikingly, shamefully good.”  When he was trying to come up with a name for the drink, Hanks said he combined the words “Diet Coke” with “champagne” to form “The Diet Cokagne.”

