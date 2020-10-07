Tom DeLonge to direct upcoming “coming-of-age sci-fi ” film, ‘Monsters of California’
Credit: LeAnn MuellerTom DeLonge is headed to the director’s chair.
The former Blink-182 guitarist/current Angels & Airwaves frontman is set to helm an upcoming movie called Monsters of California, Deadline reports.
The trade characterizes Monsters of California as a “coming-of-age sci-fi” film about a group of Southern California teenagers who “unravel extraordinary secrets held tightly within the deepest levels of the government,” which certainly sounds like something DeLonge, who was named UFO Researcher of the Year in 2017, would be interested in.
“I have been playing this story in my dreams for decades,” DeLonge tells Deadline. “It represents all aspects of my strange existence, including growing up in San Diego suburbia as a disaffected teenage skateboarder. I had a tight tribe of friends who never missed an opportunity to piss people off and made me laugh so hard I would cry.”
“The camaraderie, curiosity, angst and irreverence is everything that led me to Blink-182,” he adds. “This story is layered with my obsession with the tightly blurred lines between science and science fiction.”
Monsters of California, which is currently in production, will mark DeLonge’s directorial debut. He’d previously been set to direct a film based on his Strange Times books, but that project was later retooled as an animated series in development with TBS.
Last year, DeLonge launched his Unidentified UFO research docu-series on History.
By Josh Johnson
