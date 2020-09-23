Tom DeLonge recreated in cake form on ‘The Great British Bake Off’
Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagicIt’s Tom DeLonge — in cake form!
The former Blink-182 guitarist inspired a confectionery creation during the new season premiere of The Great British Bake Off, which returned Tuesday night.
During the episode, the contestants were challenged to bake a cake designed in the likeness of a celebrity. Contestant Dave was inspired to create “Three Flavors of Tom DeLonge,” an edible version of the Angels & Airwaves creator, complete with a sideways hat and lip ring.
Twitter, as it’s wont to do, was not especially kind to Dave’s concoction — “Hello there, the angel from my nightmare,” tweeted one viewer, referencing the Blink hit “I Miss You.” Meanwhile, The Guardian wrote that the cake looked less like DeLonge and more like “Yoda reenacting Steve Buscemi‘s ‘How do you do, fellow kids’ meme.”
DeLonge himself commented on his cake form, joking, “When I was younger, and needed the money, I did a few hundred adult films. This looks EXACTLY like me at the time. EXACTLY.”
Despite all that, “Three Flavors of Tom DeLonge” impressed the judges enough to send Dave to the next round. Other musicians who inspired cakes during the episode include Freddie Mercury, David Bowie and Bob Marley.
By Josh Johnson
