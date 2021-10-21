      Weather Alert

Tom Brady Roasts Bears With Aaron Rodgers ‘I Own You’ Joke

Oct 21, 2021 @ 4:05pm
Another Hall of Fame quarterback has decided to take a pot shot at the Bears. After Aaron Rodgers made headlines for yelling “I still own you!” following a touchdown run, Tom Brady grabbed some low hanging fruit and congratulated Rodgers on his ownership stake in the team.

