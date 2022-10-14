Tolled Express Lanes In Will County?

The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has issued a proposal, called “On to 2050”, a plan to reduce congestion in the Chicagoland area. One prominent Will County expressway is in the plan, which calls for adding a tolled express lane to attempt to ease congestion.

The plan proposes an addition of a toll lane on Interstate 55 from I-80 to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Other expressways listed in the plan include the Edens, Kennedy, Eisenhower, Stevenson from I-355 and a combination of the Kennedy/Dan Ryan. One of the ideas incorporates a surge pricing system, where the prices of the lane go up the busier the express lane gets.

