98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tolled Express Lanes In Will County?

October 13, 2022 8:59PM CDT
Share
Tolled Express Lanes In Will County?

The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has issued a proposal, called “On to 2050”, a plan to reduce congestion in the Chicagoland area. One prominent Will County expressway is in the plan, which calls for adding a tolled express lane to attempt to ease congestion. 

The plan proposes an addition of a toll lane on Interstate 55 from I-80 to DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Other expressways listed in the plan include the Edens, Kennedy, Eisenhower, Stevenson from I-355 and a combination of the Kennedy/Dan Ryan. One of the ideas incorporates a surge pricing system, where the prices of the lane go up the busier the express lane gets. 

You can read the full CMAP proposal on our website here.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Dirtiest Areas inside a Plane - Probably Not What You Expect
3

Bret Michaels Sang with Loretta Lynn Weeks Ago - Reveals 'Heavy Heart'
4

Zac Brown Band and Jimmy Buffett Hop on the ‘Same Boat’ for New Duet - Despite Illness
5

Blake Shelton Sells Master Catalog of Songs - But Gets Percentage of Future Profit

Recent Posts