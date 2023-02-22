98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Together again: Reba returns to ‘The Voice’ for Blake Shelton’s final season

February 22, 2023 2:44PM CST
As Blake Shelton wraps up his final season of The VoiceReba McEntire‘s giving him a send-off. 

Reba will be the show’s Mega Mentor during season 23, helping the artists who make it through the Battle Rounds in preparation for the Knockouts. The show premieres Monday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET, with the Knockouts set to start April 17. 

In addition to her pal Blake, Reba’s former daughter-in-law Kelly Clarkson‘s on this season, along with pop star Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper

Reba’s return during Blake’s final stand is fitting, since she served as his Battle Advisor during the show’s first season.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

