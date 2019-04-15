Today is Tax Day And the Top Day of the Year for Robocalls
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 15, 2019 @ 6:24 AM

Today is Tax Day and if that wasn’t bad enough, a new study found it’s also the top day for ROBOCALLS for the year.
The study looked at more than one billion phone calls from last year and found Tax Day had the most scam robocalls. 43% of Americans got one on this day last year, which is an insanely high number.
Scammers like Tax Day because everyone’s on edge and not sure they did their taxes perfectly, so we’re slightly more susceptible to someone posing as the IRS asking for money or personal info. The study also found that April is the worst month for robocalls in general. Here’s the complete story from Inc.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Tax Day Freebies Men’s Beards Are Filled with More Bacteria Than Dog Fur April Snow is Actually Not Unusual Willie Nelson Rescued 70 Horses From Slaughterhouse To Roam On His Texas Ranch Wild Game Of Thrones Facts Just in Time for Season Finale This Sunday Life Cereal Is Looking for Its Next ‘Mikey,’ and Your Kid Can Audition
Comments