Today is Tax Day And the Top Day of the Year for Robocalls

Today is Tax Day and if that wasn’t bad enough, a new study found it’s also the top day for ROBOCALLS for the year.

The study looked at more than one billion phone calls from last year and found Tax Day had the most scam robocalls. 43% of Americans got one on this day last year, which is an insanely high number.

Scammers like Tax Day because everyone’s on edge and not sure they did their taxes perfectly, so we’re slightly more susceptible to someone posing as the IRS asking for money or personal info. The study also found that April is the worst month for robocalls in general. Here’s the complete story from Inc.