Roy in the Morning
Today’s Cubs-Marlins game postponed
Oct 1, 2020 @ 1:54pm
Today’s Cubs-Marlins game postponed
Game 2 Rescheduled for Friday at 1:08 p.m. CDT at Wrigley Field
Today’s Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series between the host Chicago Cubs and the Miami Marlins has been postponed due to forecasted inclement conditions, Major League Baseball announced today. Game 2 has been rescheduled for Friday, October 2, at 1:08 p.m. CDT on ABC, unless there is only one NL Wild Card Series game remaining. If Cubs-Marlins is the only game remaining, first pitch will be at 6:08 p.m. CDT on ABC. Game 3, if necessary, will be played at Wrigley Field Saturday, October 3, with timing to be determined.
TAGS
Chicago Cubs
NL Wild Card Series
Today's Country and the Legends
