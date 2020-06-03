Today We Celebrate World Bicycle Day 2020 – But It’s Hard to Buy a Bike, Right Now
June 3rd is World Bicycle Day and, as many people race to purchase bicycles, in the wake of Coronavirus, there will be many more people, who will celebrate one of the easiest forms of transportation this year.
The World Health Organization calls cycling infrastructure, “a step towards achieving greater health equity,” and the vice president of India tweeted about World Bicycle Day and urged people to take up cycling as it is “simple, affordable and an environmentally friendly way to boost health and improve the climate.”
Meanwhile, stores and manufacturers try to keep rolling out cycles of all sorts, as fast as they can – most are close to “sold out.”