Today is World Autism Awareness Day
April 2nd is recognized as World Autism Awareness Day. It’s a day dedicated to raising awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder. Although the normal array of events promoting awareness across Acadiana has been adjusted due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ‘Light it Up Blue’ initiative is alive and well. To find out how you can show your support go to Autism Speaks.org . It’s simple really, Wear something blue, Print out the #LightItUpBlue sign at Autism Speaks, take a selfie with it and post it with #LightItUpBlue! or sdd the kindness fram from Autism Speaks to your Facebook or Twitter profile photo!