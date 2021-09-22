Today is the official “First Day of Fall”

Summer is my favorite season but Fall is a close second! A lot of people place it 3rd! According to a new poll from YouGov, summer has the biggest fanbase with 33% of people ranking it as their favorite season, followed by spring at 22% and fall close behind with 19%. Only 7% of people said they like winter best, while 18% said that they don’t know or don’t have a favorite season.
There were big differences among age groups. Gen Z preferred winter 23% to spring’s 9%, while those 65 and older were the opposite, loving spring 32% over winter’s 2%.