Today is the last day to eat your Thanksgiving leftovers!

Some people might live dangerously and push it a few more days, but experts don’t recommend it. According to the USDA, turkey, stuffing, potatoes, yams, green beans, gravy, and pumpkin pie can all safely be stored in the fridge for three to four days. But after that, they might make you sick. If you did Thanksgiving on Thursday, we’re now on day four. So starting tomorrow, you’re playing with fire.
If you don’t want to waste food, most leftovers can last a few months in the freezer. So get them in there ASAP. There’s one Thanksgiving staple that WILL survive in the fridge a little longer though. Homemade cranberry sauce lasts a week to ten days. And the canned stuff can last up to two weeks in the fridge. (Fox News)