Today is the Grand Opening of Bishop’s Hill Winery in Joliet!
Bishop’s Hill Winery at Joliet’s only castle along Bridge Street is more than 100 years old, the castle served as the home for the owner of the old Fred Sehring Brewing Co. Built in 1890.
The Castle will now be used for for wine-tastings and small private events. Bishop’s Hill Winery is a few blocks up the street from the Jackson Street Bridge at the Des Plaines River, and it’s in the St. John’s Neighborhood.
The Bishop’s Hill Winery will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The winery is also participating in the Joliet Area Restaurant Week which starts April 15 and continues through April 30th offering a 30-percent discount on the deluxe wine testing special, a $20 value for $14.
