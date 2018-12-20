Today Is Starbucks’ Happiest Hour of the Year
By Roy Gregory
|
Dec 20, 2018 @ 6:37 AM
Edinburgh, Scotland - July 19, 2011: A Starbucks Coffee sign outside a Starbucks Coffee outlet on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Starbucks Corporation is an international coffee and coffeehouse chain based in Seattle, Washington.

Christmas has come early–provided you are a Starbucks coffee drinker. Today (Thursday, December 20th) starting at 3pm until close, Starbucks Grande Holiday coffees will only cost $3. This includes hot chocolate, hot, iced, blended and creme versions of their holiday flavors such as Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Eggnog Latte, etc. This does NOT include brewed coffee-hot or iced or any of their drink beverages in a bottle.
You can only claim the offer once.

