Today is “Something on a Stick” Day

“Something on a Stick Day celebrates things on a stick. Isn’t this just a neat day? So what comes on a stick? Practically anything. The first thing that comes to mind is popsicles and fudgecicles. Hotdogs are poplar on a stick at campfires. There’s also corndogs, and shrimp and many Chinese treats. Cocktail wieners and cheese are picked and eaten on a stick(a toothpick). You can also get just about anything on a stick when receiving food samples at a store or festival. Celebrate this fun day by serving food for meals and snacks on a stick.
