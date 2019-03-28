Today is “Something on a Stick” Day

Glory Didiotis, left, creator of the Berrie Kabob, tells Adam Richman how she came up with the idea late night at the State Fair of Texas during the "Tastiest Mess in Texas on Saturday, October 20, 2012 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Wade/AP Images for Bounty)

“Something on a Stick Day celebrates things on a stick. Isn’t this just a neat day? So what comes on a stick? Practically anything. The first thing that comes to mind is popsicles and fudgecicles. Hotdogs are poplar on a stick at campfires. There’s also corndogs, and shrimp and many Chinese treats. Cocktail wieners and cheese are picked and eaten on a stick(a toothpick). You can also get just about anything on a stick when receiving food samples at a store or festival. Celebrate this fun day by serving food for meals and snacks on a stick.