Today is Ranch Dressing Day!

Mar 10, 2022 @ 4:04pm

 44% of people have dipped their pizza in ranch dressing (RTA Outdoor Living)

– 59% of people eat wings with ranch dressing followed by Buffalo sauce (48%), barbecue sauce (48%), honey mustard (35%), blue cheese (33%), teriyaki sauce (23%) and Sriracha (15%) (National Chicken Council)

– DietDetective.com is out with their list of how much exercise you will need to do to work off snacks … if you eat 15 chicken wings in ranch dressing you will need to do the Wave 9,461 times

– 56% of people eat their wings with ranch dressing (National Chicken Council)

