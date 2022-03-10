Today is Ranch Dressing Day!

44% of people have dipped their pizza in ranch dressing (RTA Outdoor Living)
– 59% of people eat wings with ranch dressing followed by Buffalo sauce (48%), barbecue sauce (48%), honey mustard (35%), blue cheese (33%), teriyaki sauce (23%) and Sriracha (15%) (National Chicken Council)
– DietDetective.com is out with their list of how much exercise you will need to do to work off snacks … if you eat 15 chicken wings in ranch dressing you will need to do the Wave 9,461 times
– 56% of people eat their wings with ranch dressing (National Chicken Council)