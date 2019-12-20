Today is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day
Seems like everyone has an ugly sweater than your mom gave you some years ago that she thought you’d wear. Well today is that day! It’s National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day is a day to make the holidays fun…the way they were intended to be! So this National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, leave the school uniform at home, keep the preppy office blouse in your closet, and whatever you do, don’t even think about taking your suit to work. All you need to wear is your ugly Christmas sweater because this is your day, this is our day, this is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day. Here at WCCQ Antone is showing off his Jay Cutler Bears Sweater.
How can I participate?
Participating in National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day is quite easy. By following the three easy steps below, you can be an active participant in the world’s greatest holiday.
BUY AN UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER
Check out our list of preferred vendors for ideas of where to pick up an ugly Christmas sweater for men or women. There are a lot of options out there – including a variety of cute, naughty and funny Christmas sweater designs.
WEAR YOUR SWEATER FOR THE ENTIRE DAY
Rock your sweater all day and all night, from the time you wake up till the time you sleep. No breaks. No copouts. No excuses. The sweater must stay on.
SHARE THIS DAY WITH YOUR FRIENDS
Share this special day with friends and help us spread the word. Each year, hundreds of thousands of people participate in National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, and with your help, we can put this holiday on the calendar for years to come!
