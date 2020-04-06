Today is National Twinkie Day
FILE - In this Monday, July 15, 2013 file photo, Twinkies are displayed in Gilbert, Ariz. A southwestern Missouri woman is sending Hostess snack cakes to troops in Afghanistan as part of a campaign called Operation Twinkie. Trisha Monroe told The Joplin Globe that 384 boxes of the treats were delivered to her Oronogo home Monday. She said she'll begin sending the Hostess cupcakes and Twinkies this weekend to soldiers overseas. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
A lot of us have been doing a lot of eating while there’s not much else to do during the COVID-19 pandemic and today’s the perfect day to keep that going. It’s National Twinkie Day. It’s an unofficial holiday so you might not have been aware of it, but it is celebrated every year on the sixth of April. That’s believed to be the day that Twinkies got their start in America back in 1930. The treat was originally filled with banana cream and, you might be surprised to learn, not everyone thinks of Twinkies as just junk food. Back in 2010, a nutrition professor at Kansas State University announced he was going on a Twinkie diet for ten weeks. In the end, he actually lost weight instead of gaining it.