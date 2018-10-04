Today is National Taco Day, Here are some Great Deals to Celebrate!

National Taco Day here, Thursday October 4th. Many of your favorite taco locations will have specials. Here are some of them according to USA TODAY.

On The Border: For $8.99, get unlimited tacos Thursday. Mix and match between the chain’s Seasoned Ground Beef or Chicken Tinga tacos. Through Sunday, get 15 percent off Taco Buffets catering orders $200 or more with promo code TACO18.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: National Taco Day is a four-day fiesta at the fast-casual chain. From Thursday to Sunday, members of Moe’s Rockin’ Rewards loyalty program, will get one free taco when they purchase two. Download the Moe’s app at www.moes.com/rewards.

Red Robin: For a limited time, get the Taco Tavern Double served with Bottomless Steak Fries for $6.99.

Taco Bell: At participating locations Thursday, the chain has a special “National Taco Day gift set.” For $5, get four tacos including the Crunchy Taco, Fiery, Cool Ranch and Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos. While supplies last.

Taco John’s: Through Friday, the chain that trademarked the terms “Taco Tuesday” and “Wake Up Wednesday,” is giving away free crispy beef tacos. To get the freebie each day, you need a coupon only available in the Taco John’s Rewards app. Download the app at www.tacojohns.com/rewards.

Cold Stone Creamery: While not a deal, only on Thursday, Cold Stone will sell Waffle Tacos.