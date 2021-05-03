Today Is National Paranormal Day!
Today is National Paranormal Day, so if your walls start bleeding or your kid starts saying things in a flat, creepy voice like, “She says she’s in pain and we need to let her in,” don’t say we didn’t warn you.
And here are some results from a new survey in honor of the holiday . . .
1. 80% of Americans say they believe in ghosts. That includes 45% who believe but have never seen one . . . and 35% who believe BECAUSE they’ve seen one.
2. 90% of people say they’re scared of paranormal activities.
3. 12% think the U.S. government knows more about aliens than it’s revealing.
4. And 4% think they live in a haunted house.