Today Is National Paranormal Day!

May 3, 2021 @ 4:05pm

Today is National Paranormal Day, so if your walls start bleeding or your kid starts saying things in a flat, creepy voice like, “She says she’s in pain and we need to let her in,” don’t say we didn’t warn you.

 

And here are some results from a new survey in honor of the holiday . . .

 

 

1.  80% of Americans say they believe in ghosts.  That includes 45% who believe but have never seen one . . . and 35% who believe BECAUSE they’ve seen one.

 

 

2.  90% of people say they’re scared of paranormal activities.

 

 

3.  12% think the U.S. government knows more about aliens than it’s revealing.

 

 

4.  And 4% think they live in a haunted house.

