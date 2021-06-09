      Weather Alert

Today is Donald Duck Day!

Jun 9, 2021 @ 7:50am
(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

The Holiday Insights website says this:
“Happy Birthday, Donald. We hope that Daisy Duck bakes you your favorite cake! Donald Duck Day in honor of Donald Duck’s cartoon debut. Donald first appeared in “The Wise Hen” on June 9, 1934. While Donald is pretty old, he doesn’t act a day over 20. Donald is one of Disney’s most famous and popular characters. Did you Know? Donald has a middle name. Donald F. Duck’s middle name is “Fauntleroy”. Enjoy Donald Duck Day in front of the television watching Donald, along with all of his family and friends.”

 

Popular Posts
Emotional Garth Brooks Tears Up As Kelly Clarkson Performs ‘The Dance’
Win a Wisconsin Dells Road Trip Package!
I-55 Lane Closures In Will County
Plainfield Barbershop Turns 140!
Kane Brown & Restless Road Tribute Randy Travis
Connect With Us Listen To Us On