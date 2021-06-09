Today is Donald Duck Day!

The Holiday Insights website says this:
“Happy Birthday, Donald. We hope that Daisy Duck bakes you your favorite cake! Donald Duck Day in honor of Donald Duck’s cartoon debut. Donald first appeared in “The Wise Hen” on June 9, 1934. While Donald is pretty old, he doesn’t act a day over 20. Donald is one of Disney’s most famous and popular characters. Did you Know? Donald has a middle name. Donald F. Duck’s middle name is “Fauntleroy”. Enjoy Donald Duck Day in front of the television watching Donald, along with all of his family and friends.”