Today could be the busiest day at O’hare and Midway
Blue suitcase on conveyor at baggage claim line terminal of the international airport. People in the background.
Travel experts say today could be the busiest day of the year for America’s airports. The group Airlines for America says nearly three-million travelers are expected to fly today and tomorrow. Holiday traffic congestion will reach its peak today in several major cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Tomorrow will be the worst travel day in Houston, Boston and Seattle. The experts say the roads will be especially packed in the late afternoon, between 4:30 and 6:30.