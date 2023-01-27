Toby Maguire Would Play Spidey Again

OMG surprise comic bubble retro text

I’m a big Marvel fan, but I’m not a big Toby Maguire fan. While I think he did an OK job on his Spiderman Portrayal, I think Tom Holland does a far better job.

In a new interview, Toby Maguire talked about getting the call for the last film explaining, “When they called initially, I was like, finally! I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this. Not without nerves–you know, ‘What will this look like, and what will the experience be?’ But to get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together? It’s just like, ‘Yes!’ It’s fun and exciting.”

He went on to say, “I love these films, and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’ It would be a ‘yes!’ Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?”

Thanks Toby but I’m still not sold. Sorry!