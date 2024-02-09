Toby Keith’s Son Pays Tribute To His Late Father

You are the strongest man I have ever known. A fighter. A true titan of your industry. My guiding star. My coach. My hero.

An embodiment of the American Spirit.

You are a man whose strength, prowess, and talent could only be trumped by his ability to be a father and husband.

Your impact is forever stamped on the world and on millions of people, yet not one person knew you the way I did. You were my biggest champion and the guiding light in my darkest times.

The best mentor a man could ask for.

You held a passion that was greater than mountains and it radiates through every lyric and chord. In the everlasting echo from the legacy of your music, you leave me strength and faith to lean on in the silence that follows.

You truly did it your way, from the starting gates to the finish line, and never apologized for it.

The only thing I truly ever wanted in life was to make you proud. I promise I will continue to make you proud.

It’s not goodbye forever; it’s just goodbye for now.

I love you cowboy.