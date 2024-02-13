Toby Keith’s ’35 Biggest Hits’ Tops Billboard 200 Albums Chart

A week after his death, Toby Keith’s 15-year-old compilation album topped Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, and others as the top album in America across genres.

Throughout his career, Keith had 20 number-one singles and five number-one albums on the Billboard 200.

Billboard reports that Keith’s 2008 greatest hits album, 35 Greatest Hits, is this week’s number-one album. The album opened at number two and has had a nearly 1,000 percent increase in equivalent album units (including sales and streaming data).

Keith had topped the all-genre chart four times before Monday (February 12), including with Bullets in the Gun in 2010. He also had three previous chart-toppers, Big Dog Daddy (2007), Shock’n Y’all (2003), and Unleashed (2002), and 10 of his albums hit number one on the country album chart.

What is your favorite Toby Keith album?