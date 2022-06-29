Toby Keith Warns Fans Of ‘Imposter Profiles’ Posting False Health Updates

Toby Keith and his management team have been alerted to “imposter profiles” that are making false reports about the singer’s health and publicly addressed the issue on Toby’s socials. A statement from “Team Toby” wrote, “It’s come to our attention that some of these accounts are now posting falsified updates regarding Toby’s health. We are working to get these removed. Any updates will come directly from Toby’s verified social media pages. As a reminder, Toby will never personally contact you or request money and you should report any accounts claiming otherwise.”
Toby recently revealed that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall and has been undergoing chemotherapy, radiation and surgery throughout the past six months. At the time, Toby wrote, “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”
He recently expressed his appreciation for the support of his fans writing, “Thank you for all your love and support. I have the best fans in the world.”