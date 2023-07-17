Toby Keith Treats Uber Driver to an Impromptu Karaoke Show

Toby Keith‘s been playing some pop-up shows lately, but none quite as impromptu as this.

When the country star stepped in for a recent Uber ride, he noticed that the car had an unusual extra feature: A karaoke machine.

Of course, when he found one of his own hits in the song list, he just had to try it out for himself.

Keith wound up treating his Uber driver, as well as the other passengers onboard, to a private concert, singing karaoke to his own patriotic mega-hit, “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American).”

In a video clip shared to the singer’s social media, Keith cracks a wide grin at the camera before launching into a heartfelt rendition of his song, holding the karaoke microphone as he sings. “This is what happens when my Uber has a karaoke machine…” Keith explained in the caption.

