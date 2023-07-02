98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Toby Keith Took the Stage for a Surprise 2.5-Hour Full Band Show

July 2, 2023 8:00AM CDT
Share
Toby Keith Took the Stage for a Surprise 2.5-Hour Full Band Show
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI)

It was supposed to have been a rehearsal – but a really important one.  Toby Keith surprised everyone at his bar, Hollywood Corners, in Oklahoma, Friday night (June 30).  Toby’s rehearsal turned into a 2.5-hour full band show.

Toby has been fighting stomach cancer for over a year.  He announced the diagnosis last June, then canceled his remaining 2022 shows.

In November, Toby had said he would be excited to perform again, after a period of healing and resting.

And he’s been coming back, slowly, but surely.  The 61-year-old most recently participated in the Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic, in Oklahoma.

That’s where he collected $1.8 million for the OK Kids Korral.  It’s an organization which Keith founded, to support families of children with cancer in Oklahoma, by offering cost-free living quarters.

More about:
#Comeback
#GolfClassic
#HollywoodCorners
#OKKidsKorral
#StomachCancer
#TobyKeith

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
2

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
3

MORGAN WALLEN MAKES BIG DONATION TO CHICAGO PARK
4

Morgan Wallen's Ex-Fiancée Opens Up About Son's Dog Bite Injury
5

Johnsonville 'Beddar With Cheddar' Sausages Recalled

Recent Posts