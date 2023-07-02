Toby Keith Took the Stage for a Surprise 2.5-Hour Full Band Show

It was supposed to have been a rehearsal – but a really important one. Toby Keith surprised everyone at his bar, Hollywood Corners, in Oklahoma, Friday night (June 30). Toby’s rehearsal turned into a 2.5-hour full band show.

Toby has been fighting stomach cancer for over a year. He announced the diagnosis last June, then canceled his remaining 2022 shows.

In November, Toby had said he would be excited to perform again, after a period of healing and resting.

And he’s been coming back, slowly, but surely. The 61-year-old most recently participated in the Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic, in Oklahoma.

That’s where he collected $1.8 million for the OK Kids Korral. It’s an organization which Keith founded, to support families of children with cancer in Oklahoma, by offering cost-free living quarters.