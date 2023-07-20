Toby Keith To Receive Country Icon Award

Toby Keith will receive a special award at the upcoming People’s Choice Country Awards.

Blake Shelton will present the country legend with the Country Icon Award. According to a press release, the award will salute Keith’s “decades-long career as a groundbreaking musician, humanitarian and entrepreneur.”

“We’re overjoyed to honor legendary artist Toby Keith with the first-ever Country Icon Award,” says Cassandra Tryon, Senior Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming (quote via Music Mayhem Magazine).

The inaugural two-hour People’s Choice Country Awards ceremony will air live from Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 28 at 8PM ET on NBC and will also stream on-demand via Peacock.

