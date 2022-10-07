Toby Keith to be Honored with BMI Icon Award at the 2022 BMI Country Awards

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder USA)

Toby Keith will receive the BMI Icon Award at BMI’s 70th annual Country Awards on November 8, 2022, in Nashville.

BMI will also honor the Country Songwriter, Song, and Publisher of the Year at the invitation-only event.

The BMI Icon Award honors songwriters for their “unique and enduring influence on generations of musicians.”

Keith will join Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson, Hank Williams, Jr., and multi-genre royalty Stevie Nicks, Little Richard, Patti Labelle, James Brown, and more in winning this award.