Toby Keith ‘That’s Country Bro!’ Tour Coming to Chicago Area

Toby Keith will kick off the first leg of his headlining That’s Country Bro! Tour on May 26th at the Tree Town Music Festival in Forest City, Iowa. The tour’s initial 28-city leg has been announced, with more to come in the future. Toby’s single of the same name will head to radio in early May.
Toby co-wrote and co-produced “That’s Country Bro” with Bobby Pinson. The single is Toby’s first new music since 2018’s “Don’t Let The Old Man In,” featured in the Clint Eastwood film The Mule.
Mark your calendars for August 10th, Toby will be at The Freedom and Dignity Festival in Schaumburg. Click here for tickets and more information.
May 26 Forest City, IA Tree Town Country Music Festival
June 14 Del Mar, CA San Diego County Fair
June 15 Sparks, NV Nugget Event Center
June 21 Madison, WI American Family Insurance Championship
at Breese Stevens Field
June 30 Dauphin, MB Dauphin’s Countryfest
July 4 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort
July 5 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
July 6 Wantagh, NY Jones Beach Amphitheater
July 18 Eau Claire, WI Country Jam USA
July 20 Brooklyn, MI Faster Horses Festival
July 28 Crownsville, MD Outlaw Jam
July 29 Columbus, OH Ohio State Fair
August 2 Camrose, AB Big Valley Jamboree
August 3 Dawson Creek, BC Encana Events Centre
August 5 Everett, WA Angel of the Winds Arena
August 6 Airway Heights, WA Northern Quest Casino
August 8 Sturgis, SD Sturgis Buffalo Chip
August 10 Schaumburg, IL The Freedom and Dignity Festival
August 16 Highland Heights, KY BB&T Arena
August 17 Evansville, IN Ford Center
August 23 Bakersfield, CA Rabobank Arena
August 25 Ontario, CA Citizens Business Bank Arena
August 31 Memphis, TN Live At The Garden
September 27 Pittsburgh, PA Highmark Stadium
September 28 Bloomsburg, PA Bloomsburg Fair
November 1 Bensalem, PA Parx Casino
November 2 Bensalem, PA Parx Casino
November 9 Laughlin, NV Laughlin Event Center