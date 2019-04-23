Toby Keith ‘That’s Country Bro!’ Tour Coming to Chicago Area

Toby Keith will kick off the first leg of his headlining That’s Country Bro! Tour on May 26th at the Tree Town Music Festival in Forest City, Iowa. The tour’s initial 28-city leg has been announced, with more to come in the future. Toby’s single of the same name will head to radio in early May.

Toby co-wrote and co-produced “That’s Country Bro” with Bobby Pinson. The single is Toby’s first new music since 2018’s “Don’t Let The Old Man In,” featured in the Clint Eastwood film The Mule.

Mark your calendars for August 10th, Toby will be at The Freedom and Dignity Festival in Schaumburg. Click here for tickets and more information.

May 26 Forest City, IA Tree Town Country Music Festival

June 14 Del Mar, CA San Diego County Fair

June 15 Sparks, NV Nugget Event Center

June 21 Madison, WI American Family Insurance Championship

at Breese Stevens Field

June 30 Dauphin, MB Dauphin’s Countryfest

July 4 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort

July 5 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 6 Wantagh, NY Jones Beach Amphitheater

July 18 Eau Claire, WI Country Jam USA

July 20 Brooklyn, MI Faster Horses Festival

July 28 Crownsville, MD Outlaw Jam

July 29 Columbus, OH Ohio State Fair

August 2 Camrose, AB Big Valley Jamboree

August 3 Dawson Creek, BC Encana Events Centre

August 5 Everett, WA Angel of the Winds Arena

August 6 Airway Heights, WA Northern Quest Casino

August 8 Sturgis, SD Sturgis Buffalo Chip

August 10 Schaumburg, IL The Freedom and Dignity Festival

August 16 Highland Heights, KY BB&T Arena

August 17 Evansville, IN Ford Center

August 23 Bakersfield, CA Rabobank Arena

August 25 Ontario, CA Citizens Business Bank Arena

August 31 Memphis, TN Live At The Garden

September 27 Pittsburgh, PA Highmark Stadium

September 28 Bloomsburg, PA Bloomsburg Fair

November 1 Bensalem, PA Parx Casino

November 2 Bensalem, PA Parx Casino

November 9 Laughlin, NV Laughlin Event Center