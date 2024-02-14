TOBY KEITH SURPASSSES TAYLOR SWIFT

Toby Keith has made Billboard chart history as the first artist to claim nine spots in the top 10 of the Country Digital Song Sales survey (dated February 17th).

The country icon, who died February 5th, at age 62, after a battle with stomach cancer, surpassed the former record – seven top 10s – held by Kenny Rogers (April 4th, 2020, following his death) and Taylor Swift (November 13th, 2010, Speak Now).

“Don’t Let the Old Man In” currently tops the chart with 27,000 sold.

Toby Keith’s Entries On The Country Digital Sales Chart: