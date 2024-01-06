Toby Keith Shares Update On His Health & Surgery He Had On Stomach

Toby Keith is giving fans a new health update.

During a new interview, Keith confirmed that he is going back on the road soon. He shared that his health is good but admitted it’s been a rollercoaster that has taken him a while to adjust to.

He reached a point where he wasn’t willing to wait around anymore and let cancer define him and wanted to get back to what he does best, music and performing.

The country star returned to the stage last month, at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas with 3-sold-out shows, which were his first official headlining shows since revealing his cancer diagnosis in June 2022.

