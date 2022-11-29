Toby Keith Shares Desire To Get Back To Performing Following Cancer Battle

98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

November 29, 2022 4:08PM CST
Toby Keith recently revealed that he wants to get back to performing after battling cancer.

Toby said, “I’m thinking about getting back to fightin’ shape.”

He continued, “I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up.”

He added, “It’s pretty debilitating to have to go through all that, but as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we’ll look at something good in the future.”

