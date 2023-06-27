Toby Keith: Hopes to Tour as He Battles Stomach Cancer, Raises Almost 2 Million for Kids with Cancer

Toby Keith was able to actually attend and enjoy his annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic pre-tournament gala, earlier this month. And he offered an update on his battle with stomach cancer.

Keith told The Oklahoman, “I’m feeling pretty good. … I’m about another eight weeks from my last scan. So, I expect next time I look for that tumor to be even less — and I’ve only got one that’s shown up. Basically, everything is in a real positive trend. You never know with cancer, so you have to prepare.”

Toby shared that his goal is to return to touring, sometime this fall. He explained, “I feel better; I’ve got more wind. And I’m thinking about bringing the band in and setting up, playing two or three days somewhere just to see if I can get through two hours, and if I do, (I’ll) be out on the road this fall.”

The country superstar has had surgery. And he is still undergoing chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Plus, he’s been working with a nutritionist.

Toby first shared his cancer diagnosis with fans in June, of last year.

His 19th Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic raised a record $1.8 million in support of OK Kids Korral, the cost-free home for families of children who battle cancer.