Toby Keith Will Release a New Song – While He Battles Cancer

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder USA)

He’s been diagnosed with stomach cancer, dealt with surgery, chemo and radiation, this year; but Toby Keith has a new song coming out soon.

September 26th, Keith’s new single, “Oklahoma Breakdown,” will be released.

Back in August, on National Radio Day, he teased the radio release of the song by writing, “get ready to start hearing #OklahomaBreakdown on the radio real soon.”

This new song is part of a 10-piece collection of the October album release, “Peso In My Pocket.”