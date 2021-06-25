Toby Keith releases a new single today Check it out!

“Old School” was co-written by Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris and Brett Tyler.
Toby said, “When I first heard the demo, it reminded me of Steve Miller, but it had a little bit of a rap to it – not unlike the can of worms I opened years ago with ‘I Wanna Talk About Me.’ Then it’s got the coolest melodic waterfall and I was like, ‘Yeah, I gotta cut this.'”
Toby will release another new track called “Happy Birthday America” on all platforms, along with a lyric video, on July 1st. He will perform the song on Fox & Friends’ Summer Concert Series on July 2nd.
“Happy Birthday America” was written solely by Toby on the back of a boat under a fireworks display in 2020. A friend said, “Happy Fourth of July, big dog,” and Toby responded, “Happy birthday, America. Whatever’s left of you.” He said, “It had been a screwed up 18 months. I was seeing both sides having concern over the end of democracy. We’ve fought and divided almost to the point it’s only about power and winning. Charlie Daniels had a song saying ‘God save us all from religion.’ And I’m thinking, God save us all from politicians.”
Both songs will be included on a new full-length studio album due out this fall.