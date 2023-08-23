Toby Keith on the State of Country Music

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 08: Toby Keith performs onstage for the BMI Icon Award during the 2022 BMI Country Awards at BMI on November 08, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI)

Country superstar Toby Keith recently gave his take on the state of country music.

Toby has 32 number-one singles and 40 million albums sold and has been in the industry for a long time, and is seen as one of the legendary songwriters in country music. So, when he was asked about the state of country music, he was honest.

“Even the new people don’t seem to last long,” said Toby on new artist longevity. “They come and go pretty quick because it’s flavor-of-the-month stuff.”

Toby vows to stay true to what made him so famous over the years saying, “I’ve never been that guy and I’m not going to change and write that kind of stuff.”

What is your opinion of the state of country music?